BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Reaches $10,619.23

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 133.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $10,619.23 and approximately $154.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00419160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

