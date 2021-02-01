Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 114,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

COP stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

