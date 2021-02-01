Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.