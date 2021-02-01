Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $30.70.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.