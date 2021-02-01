Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $261.28 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

