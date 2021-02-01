Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,744.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

