Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $171.51 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

