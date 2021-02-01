Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $171.51 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
