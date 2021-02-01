Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

