Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

