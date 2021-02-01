BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BTAI opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

