Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,470,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

