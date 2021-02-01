BIKI (BIKI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $783,926.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. BIKI has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $783,926.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.00894840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.57 or 0.04493561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019585 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

