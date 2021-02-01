Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock worth $248,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

