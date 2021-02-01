BidiPass Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $147,196.57 and approximately $13,315.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067719 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.99 or 0.00906484 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051991 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005733 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.25 or 0.04422719 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00021035 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030410 BTC.
BidiPass Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
BidiPass Coin Trading
BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.