Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Shares of BPPPF remained flat at $$17.70 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. BID has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of BID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

