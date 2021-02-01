Bezop (BEZ) Market Cap Reaches $253,645.95

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bezop has a market capitalization of $253,645.95 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

BEZ is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

