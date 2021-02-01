Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

