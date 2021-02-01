Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.48 ($102.92).

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €94.72 ($111.44) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.84. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

