BEPRO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $224,448.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00866058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.51 or 0.04316337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019492 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.