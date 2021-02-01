Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $362,259.93 and $10,035.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.