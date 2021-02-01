Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 161.3% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $59.43 million and $3.74 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $825.42 or 0.02536451 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 161.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00193994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.