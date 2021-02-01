Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 27,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

BDX opened at $261.79 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

