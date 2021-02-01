Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $31.06 million and $28.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,390,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

