Barrington Research Raises Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $41.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.