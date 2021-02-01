Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BTDPY traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $17.71. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.