Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankia presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BNKXF stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

