Bank of America Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

SLGN stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

