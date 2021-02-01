Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC opened at $29.83 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

