Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

