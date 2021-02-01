Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s (BMDPF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

