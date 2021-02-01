Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 180.2% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Badger DAO has a market cap of $81.71 million and $62.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $35.25 or 0.00105458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 180.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.