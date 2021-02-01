B. Riley Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $104.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,018,253.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

