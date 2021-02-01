Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

AZUL has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Azul by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Azul by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

