Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

AXTA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 3,229,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $31.48.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,879 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

