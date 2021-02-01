Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. 25,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

