Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,664,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

