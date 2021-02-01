Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,368 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.52.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

