Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 72.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

