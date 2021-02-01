Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $176,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000.

NYSE DMB opened at $14.50 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

