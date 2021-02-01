Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $124,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

