Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

