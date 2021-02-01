Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.