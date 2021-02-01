Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CFB opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of 164.29 and a beta of 1.42.
Several research firms have issued reports on CFB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
CrossFirst Bankshares Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.