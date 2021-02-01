Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $13.25

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $161.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,365.44 or 0.89829893 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

