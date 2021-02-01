Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

