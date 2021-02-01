Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 575,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.32. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.