Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.76.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.46. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.