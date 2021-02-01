Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.76.

Shares of TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 567,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

