Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 577 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

