Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,130 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 193,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPX stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.81. 4,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.