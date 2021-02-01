Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

